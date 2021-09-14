Cristiano Ronaldo: Mathematician at Oxford proves that the Portuguese is the greatest of all time

Cristiano Ronaldo has statistically been proven to be the greatest player of all time.

Dr Tom Crawford, a mathematician at Oxford University, claims he has proven that Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player in history using a ‘G.O.A.T index’.

A study of the ten best footballers ever came to one conclusion – Cristiano Ronaldo is the GOAT 🐐 An algorithm created by a leading mathematician at the University of Oxford was responsible for the findings. It doesn't get more trustworthy than that! 👀https://t.co/hvfLhzNKKv — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 7, 2021

Over the past 15 years, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated world football and pushed each other to new heights.

There has always been an ongoing debate regarding which one is the greatest of all time (GOAT).

Dr Crawford seems to have put an end to this debate once and for all.

Ronaldo scored a 100% rating according to his study, edging out second-placed Messi’s 94%. Brazil legend Pele isn’t too far behind on 85% to complete the top three.

The 36 year old’s official website briefly explained how Crawford came to a conclusion:

“The mathematician first drew up a shortlist of 13 players to have won the Ballon d’Or at least twice.”

“He then set the following seven categories: club titles, international titles, club goals, international goals, Ballon d’Or, records and Z-factor seasons.”

“Dr Crawford awarded players points for each category and eventually deemed Ronaldo as the greatest player of all time.”

Ronaldo is a phenomenon and a legend of the game. His ability to succeed at the highest level in three different countries is what makes him stand apart.

His sheer will to excel in every aspect of his game is one of the key reasons he is regarded as a modern great.

Even at the age of 36, the Portuguese continues to break records and create history with every game he plays.

Ronaldo is an inspiration to many athletes around the globe and is undoubtedly a legend of the game.