Gary Neville names three players who could leave Man United to make way for Erling Haaland

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes three players could be on their way-out next summer to make way for one superstar signing.

The club has been linked with a move for Norwegian wonderkid Erling Haaland for the better part of two years, with the goal scorer rated very highly by gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Borussia Dortmund beat United to his signing in January 2020, after the Old Trafford outfit refused to meet agent Mino Raiola’s demands.

Since then, the 21-year-old has plundered 65 goals and 19 assists in 65 games for the German club, including a staggering 12 goals in ten Champions League outings.

And Neville believes attackers Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial would be first on the chopping block to clear space for Haaland.

“I think Manchester United next year will lose probably Anthony Martial, they’ll lose Juan Mata, Edinson Cavani will leave because they got another year out of him. So, it will free places to be filled.”

“If Haaland becomes available next summer and they want to do a deal with his agent – which is the big thing with Haaland – then Manchester United should go for him.”

With Mata (33) and Cavani (34) well into their thirties and in the final year of their respective contracts, getting their sizeable pay packets off the wage bill seems an intelligent move by the club, especially considering both are unlikely to play major roles this term with the major strength in depth United now have in forward positions.

Martial endured his worst season in a United shirt last season, and with the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo he is now well down the pecking order.

He did impress while on international duty with France, bagging just his second international goal and first for five years.

He also had an encouraging cameo off the bench against Newcastle.

Haaland has a £68 million release clause in his contract active from next summer, with all of Europe’s major clubs paying attention.