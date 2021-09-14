Manchester United put in shock performance vs Young Boys

Manchester United fell to Young Boys in dramatic fashion in their first match of the Champions League group stage and the stats don’t read all too pretty.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer watched on helplessly as the hosts netted in the final minute of the clash to win it at the death 2-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo kept up his dream return to United by handing his side the lead but will be wondering just what went wrong after.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka got sent off in the first half, leaving his teammates to play with ten men for the majority of the fixture.

Jesse Lingard‘s wayward pass allowed Young Boys to net the winner so late and Solskjaer must be ruing the decisions he made on the night.

Manchester Utd created 0.00(xG) against Young Boys after Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s red card in the 35th minute. — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) September 14, 2021

Manchester United had attempted two shots against BSC Young Boys in their opening fixture of the Champions League Group Stages. Both by Cristiano Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/NhNHRJgVUT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 14, 2021

Solskjaer has lost seven of his 11 Champions League games as #MUFC manager.

Van Gaal and Mourinho combined lost six of their 20 as boss. — Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) September 14, 2021

Manchester United would have been hoping to kickstart their Champions League campaign in style, having dropped out of the last one horribly.

Fans are still scarred by the events that took place in Istanbul and Solskjaer even promised fans no such thing would be repeated again.

Unfortunately the legendary Norwegian was let down by his players and there’s no doubting he will be letting them know.

United take on West Ham next and time will tell if they’ll still be licking their wounds by then or not.