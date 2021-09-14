Home » Ole Gunnar Solskjaer slaughtered on Twitter after Young Boys defeat

by Red Billy
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come in for huge criticism on social media following his side’s humiliating 2-1 loss to Swiss side Young Boys in Bern this evening.

While arguably, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s sending off could be considered harsh, Solskjaer’s response in trying to park the bus against a very average European side attracted criticism from all quarters.

‘Poor management from Solskjaer,’ said one fan.

‘50% Bissaka 50% Solskjaer,’ said another.

Other comments included:

‘I want to see Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand & the rest of the Manchester United punditry crew defend Ole Gunnar Solskjær & another completely mismanaged game…’

‘Well he plays nice attacking football but when it comes to the big decisions, Solskjaer continues to get them wrong. Martial sub didn’t recognise at all what any manager at any level could see.’

‘Qué limitado es Ole Gunnar Solskjaer como entrenador. Sigue siendo el principal deficit de este Manchester United. Hoy se limitó a encerrarse tras la expulsión de AWB sin saber, ni poder, leer el partido al espacio. Es el techo del proyecto.’ (How limited Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is as a coach. He remains the main deficit of this Manchester United. Today he limited himself to shutting himself up after the expulsion of AWB without knowing, or being able, to read the game into space. It is the ceiling of the project.’)

‘Awful loss but some of Solskjaer’s tactics after the sending off were mind boggling. That second half was a really tough watch. Lingard did himself no favours tonight.’

‘Back down to Earth for me from the weekend, we aren’t winning anything with Solskjaer as our manager. Dreadful substitutions in the second half too.’

‘2 shots the whole game? Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stinks.’

‘Solskjaer switching to three central defenders changed the game the wrong way for United. 4-2-2-1 seemed to be working.’

‘Solskjaer is a club legend but he won’t take us to the next level to challenge for major honours.’

