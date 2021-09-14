Player ratings: BSC Young Boys 2-1 Man United – Self-destruction

10-man Manchester United committed football suicide and lost 2-1 against Bern side Young Boys this afternoon. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 8 – Made a couple of good saves, one at the death to keep United in the game … or so we thought.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5 – A harsh sending off. There seemed little intent even though his studs were showing.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Did little wrong. Brought some light comedy relief with that kicking action after the head injury.

Harry Maguire 4.5 – Must take some responsibility for the first goal. A shaky performance.

Luke Shaw 6 – Not one of Luke’s best showings.

Fred 6.5 – Poor in first half but improved in the second.

Donny van de Beek 8 – Arguably United’s best player in the first half and can consider himself very unlucky to be subbed.

Jadon Sancho 4 – Still struggling to adapt. Very poor.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – A great bit of skill for United’s goal and looked classy.

Paul Pogba 5 – Anonymous from the Frenchman.

Cristiano Ronaldo 7.5 – Another good goal from the GOAT. Wasn’t impressed to be subbed.

Substitutes

Diogo Dalot 6.5 – Did OK.

Raphael Varane 6 – Can’t blame him for the first goal, but could also have done better.

Nemanja Matic 6 -Did not make much of an impact.

Jesse Lingard 2 – Blatantly cost United the game with a horror pass in the dying seconds.

Anthony Martial 6 -Did not make much of an impact.