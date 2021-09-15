Gianluca Di Marzio: Antonio Conte would accept Manchester United call

Manchester United are reportedly the only club former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte would accept joining should he return to England.

The Italian manager has had plenty of success in his home nation and enjoyed some silverware with the Blues as well.

Conte’s name has quickly popped up following United’s shock loss to Young Boys in the Champions League group stage clash.

The 2-1 loss saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s position as manager quickly come into question among some sections of supporters.

The strong criticism naturally saw names crop up in regards to who could replace him and suddenly, it seems, Conte is a viable option.

🗣"He would only accept a winning project. So I don't think he would accept Arsenal and that is why he said no to Tottenham. I think he would only accept if say Manchester United called." @DiMarzio answers whether Antonio Conte could make a return to the Premier League soon. pic.twitter.com/ZVMAfFof6u — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 15, 2021

Conte is known for playing ‘defensive’ football, though he has a great record in terms of goals scored and he often employs a 3-5-2 system.

The former player won the Serie A thrice on the bounce with Juventus between 2011 to 2014 and would later win the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea.

Critics of Conte claim he relies too much on old players and often leaves his clubs reeling after his departure as they attempt to plan for the future once more.

Solskjaer took over from Jose Mourinho and it could be argued the Portuguese tactician faces the same criticisms as the former Inter Milan boss.

Conte left the Nerazzurri after reportedly clashing with the board and is available for hire so it’s no surprise his name was being linked with a move to United.

It’s safe to say Solskjaer has built the current squad up well and has greatly helped the club’s structure so turning back to what they were trying to get away from makes little sense.