Harry Kane: Manchester United target might sign a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United target Harry Kane might reportedly sign a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur after failing to force through a move to Manchester City.

According to Dean Jones (Eurosport), Kane might be convinced to pen down a new deal at the London club if chairman Daniel Levy agrees to insert a release clause.

The article states: “It is understood the offer of a new deal was knocked back days after England lost the European Championship final to Italy, but now that Kane is staying for the season, avenues are open for fresh terms to be discussed.”

The Englishman was said to be on course to receive a staggering £500,000 a week if his move to Manchester City had not fallen through.

The Citizens are now looking to move on from the prospect of signing Kane, leaving the door open for United.

They are targeting Mikel Oyarzabal as a future replacement for Bernardo Silva, claims the report.

With Romelu Lukaku already at Stamford Bridge, Manchester United could get a clear run at Kane.

The 28 year old has made his desire to remain in England known and would be an ideal signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the Red Devils will be looking to prioritise the midfield as they are well stacked in striking options with Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, and Anthony Martial all fighting for the number nine role.

As United’s centre-forward, Ronaldo looks sharper than ever and is fit enough to play for at least two entire seasons.

Man United have also shown a keen interest in Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland as their preferred long-term choice.

It will be interesting to see if the club makes a serious attempt to lure Kane to Old Trafford next summer.