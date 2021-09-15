Manchester United enquired about Ansu Fati during Cristiano Ronaldo negotiations

Towards the second half of 2020, Manchester United was heavily linked with a move for Barcelona’s Ansu Fati before his serious knee injury.

The serious knee injury ultimately ended Fati’s season short in November of last year and it was expected he’d be out of action for nine months, meaning there wouldn’t be a way for the player to leave the club as he was injured throughout both transfer windows.

It was very heavily suggested that Jorge Mendes set up a €150m move to Old Trafford but the Spanish club were not interested in selling the player and considered him untouchable.

Fati who is still only 18 has played 31 La Liga matches scoring 11 goals and is clearly a bright talent that Barcelona don’t want to lose.

However, his contract is up at the end of the season and he hasn’t played any competitive minutes yet meaning there is some uncertainty over whether he will sign a new deal or move to a new club.

Barcelona are also suffering some major financial problems at the minute which might prove to be a good thing for United if they want to secure the player but only if he doesn’t agree to new terms before the season is out.

When Mendes was discussing the terms for Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to United, according to Sports Witness, Mundo Deportivo say Barca are of the belief that Fati was used during negotiations between the agent and the club for the Portuguese forward.

However, this is seen as something normal considering there is less than a year on the Spaniard’s contract and clubs will be free to discuss a potential summer move in January unless he extends.

The outlet goes on to report that there is an option for Barcelona to extend the contract until 2024 but the club has not been reported to exercise that option.

This is because the camp has trust in Fati that he will reach a new agreement over a new deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has a selection of wingers and midfielders to select from so a move for Fati seems very unlikely at this stage.

With the option to extend for Barcelona, it seems near impossible that United will attempt to sign the player this January.