Manchester United target Youri Tielemans keeping options open

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their pursuit for a new central midfielder as Youri Tielemans confirms that he is keeping his options open ahead of his contract running out in the summer of 2023.

A part of Leicester’s FA Cup-winning campaign in the 2019-20 season, the Belgium midfielder has been a key part of the club’s latest success and is said to be on the radar of some of the top European clubs.

The 24-year-old is very versatile in that midfielder role preferring the central midfield position but can also play in the more defensive-minded role which will fill the hole that Man United have.

According to Sky Sports News, as well as United, Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid all have an interest in acquiring the Belgium international.

Tielemans, who moved to Leicester for a club-record fee in 2019 for £35m from Monaco, was a little quiet when asked about his long-term future at his current club.

The player went on to confirm he is open to anything and everything when it comes to his current situation, meaning another club could have a shot at acquiring the player next summer.

“There’s no update really. I’m open to everything. The transfer market has just closed, but I want to keep as many options as I can open.

“As long as I’m here I will give everything for the club. I’ve already done so, but I will do so even more.

“The contract situation is just something that is going on in football, it’s a normal situation.

“There are talks going on – I’m not saying I’m going to sign, I’m not saying I’m not going to sign. We will see.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has all but confirmed his intentions to sign a new central midfielder to help compete with the current options in the squad.

Tielemans seems like a perfect fit for the United squad, scoring 18 goals and assisting 19 times in 113 appearances for Leicester.

The midfielder also started in the FA Cup final win over Chelsea and the Community Shield win over Manchester City, confirming his desire to win silverware.