Mathias Pogba: Paul Pogba is happy at Manchester United but let’s see

Mathias Pogba, Manchester United star Paul Pogba‘s brother, has opened up on his sibling’s contract situation amid all the rumours.

The sensational midfielder has less than a year left to his current deal, meaning foreign clubs can approach him as early as January.

United refused to sell Pogba in the summer transfer window as it appeared they were willing to take the risk of losing him for free.

The hope was that they could convince the World Cup winner to renew his deal but as of yet, nothing has truly moved forward on that front.

Pogba has been in scintillating form this season and that won’t make it any easier to keep hold of him, particularly with PSG and Real Madrid hanging around.

Paul Pogba's brother Mathias on contract situation: "Paul has not decided yet whether to stay or not next summer. It's his decision – he's feeling very good at Man United now, this season… then let's see. Let's see when will be time to decide"

It’s clear to see Pogba is waiting to see how the season plays out before deciding whether or not to extend his stay.

The French midfielder knows this will likely be his last major contract and so must choose his next career move carefully.

Manchester United have invested well in the summer in Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo and Pogba has been impressed by the arrivals.

However, until investments deliver results, he has no real reason to believe he should stay at Old Trafford beyond the season.

Pogba may be happy and enjoying his time at United with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but he knows happiness does not equal trophies.

After all, he only needs to look to how Tottenham Hotspur had a squad full of talent under a brilliant manager in Mauricio Pochettino yet failed to deliver silverware.