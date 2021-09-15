Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rues mistakes in Champions League loss to BSC Young Boys

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken responsibility for Manchester United’s poor second-half showing in their 2-1 loss to BSC Young Boys.

The Champions League opener was going to plan for the Red Devils until Aaron Wan-Bissaka saw red for a late challenge, with things gradually unravelling from there.

A Cristiano Ronaldo opener was cancelled out by a Moumi Ngamaleu equaliser and United were dealt a hammer blow when Jordan Siebatcheu pounced on a poor back pass to score a 95th minute winner.

After going down to ten men United created 0.00(xG) in the remaining 55 minutes and only had two shots all game, their lowest return in 138 matches since 2003/04.

Post-match Solskjaer had this to say:

“We should have done better with the ball, maybe, we could have spread out more, maybe sent one of the midfielders up higher in support of Cristiano because he was lonely up there.”

On the decision to replace Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes Ole said:

“The game had gone 70-odd minutes, they had been running a lot on Saturday and today, we wanted Nemanja Matic’s experience to keep hold of the ball and Jesse Lingard’s legs.”

The Norwegian’s record in the Champions League is very poor with seven losses in his 11 games, four of which have come in his last five outings.

United were embarrassed by Turkish minnows Istanbul Basaksehir in last year’s competition with a 2-1 defeat away from home, eventually exiting the competition at the group stages.

After the signings of Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho United must improve their Champions League form and must cut out individual errors if they want to win major trophies.