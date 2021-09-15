Paul Scholes: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to win something at Manchester United

Manchester United great Paul Scholes has weighed in on the debate surrounding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the shock loss to Young Boys.

The legendary Norwegian’s men fell to the Swiss side in their opening match of the Champions League group stages.

A certain Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the opener of the clash but Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s sending off hurt United greatly.

Solskjaer’s side ended up conceding at the death thanks to a sloppy back pass from Jesse Lingard, handing all three points to Young Boys in the 2-1 loss.

Fans were naturally enraged and opinions split over whether or not the defeat lay at their manager’s hands or the players.

According to the Mirror, Scholes said: “That’s what you expect from Man United [to sign the best players], it’s been a quiet time over the last few years.

“Ole has now built a squad that is capable of winning the big prizes and that’s what he has been brought to do.

“The only difference is the quality of the managers, Man City, Chelsea, Liverpool have proven winners.

“You’ve got Ole who has done a fantastic job building this squad, now is the time with that squad of players. He has to win something.”

According to TeamTalk, Scholes also said: “It’s not a complete disaster. Not ideal, obviously you’d like to go away and win.

“Jesse will be disappointed, it all stems from the sending off in the first half. United were quite comfortable up until that point.”

Scholes’ comments suggest Solskjaer won’t be afforded the same amount of time or lack of criticism as other top managers simply because he doesn’t have the same type of pedigree.

The former Molde man has yet to win a trophy with Manchester United and that often means he’s open to criticism as he’s yet to prove himself in that sense.

There have been many managers in world football who have done well in terms of progressing or improving a club but fail to win the trophies required to keep their jobs.