Bruno Fernandes in ‘positive’ talks with Manchester United about extending his contract

Manchester United have opened talks with their ‘Portuguese Magnifico’, Bruno Fernandes, on extending his deal with the Old Trafford club.

Fernandes has had a seismic impact since moving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, with an initial fee in the region of £47 million reportedly changing hands for his transfer.

Since then, he has gone on to record 85 first team appearances while racking up 44 goals and 26 assists, winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in both the 19/20 and 20/21 seasons in the process.

The 27-year-old’s current deal runs until the summer of 2025, but the club are eager to extend his stay further with talks having started in July.

These talks have been described as ‘positive’ with an agreement hoped to be reached by the end of the year.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had this to say on the situation:

“Talks ongoing since July between Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes agent. Positive discussions underway – Bruno wants to stay, Man Utd want him to sign new deal by the end of the year.”

“Bruno’s contract is now considered the ‘priority’ together with Pogba.”

Talks ongoing since July between Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes agent. Positive discussions underway – Bruno wants to stay, Man Utd want him to sign new deal by the end of the year. 🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC Bruno’s contract is now considered the ‘priority’ together with Pogba. pic.twitter.com/t0Pr0zXuRx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 13, 2021

It appears Bruno is keen to stay at the club and United fans will be hoping this desire to remain will rub off on Paul Pogba.

Pogba’s current contract runs out next summer with a tug of war between United and Europe’s elite to secure his services currently ensuing.

Recent reports have indicated the World Cup winner would consider a new United contract and in his current form every fan will be hoping he puts pen to paper.