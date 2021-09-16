Loan watch: Manchester United youngsters’ latest Championship experience



Manchester United young loanees, Tahith Chong, James Garner and Ethan Laird were all in action last night for their respective teams in the Championship.

The club sides all struggled in their games with Laird’s Swansea perhaps the most unfortunate to not turn their 0-0 result into a win.

Having had a bright start to the season, Birmingham City and Chong suffered only their second defeat of the season against the high-flying Fulham at home.

Chong started on the right of a front three.

Despite having earned praise from manager Lee Bowyer last weekend for his attacking threat and work-rate, and coming away with a man-of-the-match award against Derby County, the 21 year-old Dutchman failed to make an impact against a dominant Fulham and was subbed in the 75th minute.

Garner’s Nottingham Forest also suffered defeat, losing 0-2 to Middlesborough. Forest and Garner have had a difficult start to the season with only one point from seven games, although the 20 year-old has had plenty of minutes in their midfield two under Chris Hughton.

Laird at Swansea had the most impressive performance of the three.

He started as a right wing-back in manager Russell Martin’s 3-4-2-1 formation and was given license to get forward regularly.

During the first half, he chested down from a loose goalkeeping clearance and made a darting run between two defenders before putting the ball on a plate for the forward.

It was only due to a poor finish that he didn’t get an assist.

He and Swansea pushed high for the lead but couldn’t make the break-through.

The game ended as a goalless draw.

Of the three, Garner is having the most difficult time, but Hughton’s Forest aren’t functioning well as a unit in general.

The most important thing is that all three are getting plenty of good experience in a strong league.

