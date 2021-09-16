Man United’s Continental League Cup fixtures announced

Manchester United’s fixtures for 2021/22 FA Women’s Continental League Cup have been confirmed.

The Reds will begin their campaign away to Durham on Thursday 14th October at 7pm.

Also in Group B are Leicester, Everton and Manchester City. Initially the group only had four teams until City got knocked out of the Champions League.

It’s the fourth time United have taken part in the competition, they were knocked out in the opening round last season but progressed to the semi-finals in 2019 and 2020.

The format of the competition has changed slightly this year. Run on a regional basis, United’s group contains five teams whilst the three southern groups contain four.

🚨 𝗙𝗜𝗫𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🏆 Our #ContiCup group-stage fixtures have been revealed… 👊#MUWomen — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 16, 2021

After each team has played each other once, the five group winners will progress to the quarter-finals where they will join Arsenal and Chelsea.

The best runner-up based on a points-per-game ranking will also make it through to the last eight.

After facing Durham away, we will then play City at home on November 17th.

On the 5th of December we’ll face Leicester at home again before travelling to Everton on December 15th.

The last two seasons, the cup has been won by Chelsea but Marc Skinner hopes his United side will have a good cup run this season and can challenge for the title.

Skinner has won two games out of two so far in the WSL and will look to keep that momentum going as they face Chelsea after the international break.