Manchester United target Leon Goretzka signs new contract with Bayern Munich



Former Manchester United transfer target, Leon Goretzka, has signed a new five-year contract for Bayern Munich.

OFFICIAL: Leon Goretzka has signed a new Bayern Munich contract until 2026 📝 He had been linked with a move to Man Utd when his contract expired 👋 pic.twitter.com/Rcb1WTpo9j — Goal News (@GoalNews) September 16, 2021

United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been linked with the 26 year-old German international midfielder during the past summer. His contract had been drawing to an end.

With Paul Pogba’s current contract running down, it may be an important development but it remains to be seen whether the Frenchman will commit to a new one himself.

It was well documented during the recently closed transfer window that the Red Devils were interested in a defensively strong midfielder.

With Nemanja Matic in his mid thirties and having lost some mobility, and Scott McTominay out for a period due to recovery from an operation, the need for a good all-round holding midfielder is marked.

Although Goretzka is capable in attack, he also contributes well in defence and would have been a world-class addition.

Talks may never have been advanced with the German but United had plenty of other options including Ruben Neves, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Declan Rice to fill the midfield role required.

On the surface, it may seem greedy to have wanted a midfielder added to Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo, though United sold Daniel James for upwards of £25 million while moving Andreas Pereira out on loan, and the squad space and funds could surely have been used to give the club the best chance of pushing for a league title.

Once again, it points to a lack of ruthless ambition from a footballing sense in United’s Glazer ownership.

Despite having an already strong midfield and spending over the odds to secure the centre-forward needed in Romelu Lukaku, rivals Chelsea pushed the boat out at the end of the transfer window to secure Atletico Madrid’s Saul.

That missing midfielder will perhaps be United’s achilles heel this season. Goretzka is another one that got away.

