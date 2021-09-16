Marcus Rashford set for early return from injury

Marcus Rashford’s recovery from shoulder surgery is progressing rapidly and ahead of schedule, according to a leading journalist.

Rashford has been out of action since his missed penalty that saw England lose the Euro 2020 final to Italy.

The winger was carrying a number of persistent injuries through last season but it was decided in the summer that the shoulder could no longer be managed and that it required an operation.

It was initially expected that this would put the 23-year-old out of action until October at the earliest, potentially missing United’s first nine games.

However, it now seems that he could beat that estimate by at least one but potentially two, or even three games.

The Telegraph’s Henry Winter tweeted today that ‘Marcus Rashford‘s recovery is ahead of schedule.

‘He’s so focused on regaining fitness after his shoulder op that he’s putting in three sessions a day of rehab. Likely to step up training imminently.’

Once the England man is able to join in full team training, he is likely to be included in the matchday squad as soon as is viable.

This weekend’s trip to West Ham will almost certainly come too soon but he could have an outside chance of next Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie – also against the Hammers – or, perhaps more realistically, the home Premier League game to Aston Villa on Saturday week.

With Mason Greenwood in fine form on the right wing and Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani in a clash of the titans for the centre forward role, Rashford is likely to be competing with his buddy and England teammate Jadon Sancho for the left wing berth.

There is hot competition for the spot, with Paul Pogba also being deployed wide left by Solskjaer this season and Anthony Martial also vying for minutes in that position.

