Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals his strategy for Man United’s midfield

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he the team has been hit hard by the Champions League defeat to Young Boys on Tuesday.

Speaking at today’s press conference ahead of Sunday’s trip to London to face West Ham United, the manager said ‘Of course you wait to see them the day after.

‘The attitude is like you expect, they’re focused, not too downbeat, it’s a setback, we have to do better.

‘It’s not the start we wanted, the group is very good.

‘We expect more of ourselves, the performance wasn’t up to our standard.’

The manager was asked about the organisation of the midfield – seen as a major weakness in Tuesday’s defeat – and how he expects that to develop.

‘We want centre midfielders who can play. You know, today’s football is about he’s a good six, he’s an eight, he’s a 10.

‘Back in the day you had proper midfielders, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Bryan Robson, you see players out there who can do attacking and defending.

‘We look out there for midfielders who are complete and we try to develop that in our midfield and it’s a balance between how many you commit forward and how many defend.’

The boss also spoke about Diogo Dalot, who is expected to stand in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka during his Champions League suspension.

‘Yeah, Diogo has had a very good summer of course with being called up into the Euros, he did well for Portugal u21s.

‘He’s had a season he’s learnt a lot from in Milan, he kept fit, that was a big thing.

‘He’s got qualities we’re looking to trying to exploit more and more, he’s got more experience.

‘We’re not here just to loan our players for years and years of course, that loan last year was to give him experience and game time and I think he did well when he came on the other night.

Solskjaer also had some good news to impart about Edinson Cavani‘s fitness.

‘Edinson hopefully will start training with us after the weekend. Hopefully Monday, so hopefully he might be involved on Wednesday.

‘We need to have him 100% fit and not push him.’