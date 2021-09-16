Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Scott McTominay and Alex Telles are back in training

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has delivered good news in regards to Scott McTominay and Alex Telles‘ fitness ahead of the clash with West Ham.

The legendary Norwegian will have to navigate through five fixtures in 14 days and so will need to use the full extent of his bulging squad.

United are looking to bounce back from their midweek embarrassment vs Young Boys and so will look to exact revenge on West Ham.

Solskjaer’s men fell to a 2-1 defeat in the Champions League opening group stage match and fans have still been reeling from the result.

The Red Devils have had a mostly decent start to the season otherwise, securing three wins and a draw in the league.

According to the club’s official website, Solskjaer said: “Scott and Alex have joined in training this morning fully. They look good.

“Of course we need to have them go through a few sessions before we can consider if they’re going to be available.”

It seems as though Solskjaer is hinting both McTominay and Telles will only be available for the midweek fixture against West Ham which will be the Carabao Cup clash rather than the Premier League one on Sunday.

The tenacious Scotsman in particular has been missed in midfield with teams often rampaging through Manchester United’s engine room with ease.

Although results have largely been positive, fans have been concerned with the style of play so far and the hope is that the team are just warming up.