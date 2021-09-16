Paul Pogba: FC Barcelona join the race to sign Manchester United midfielder



FC Barcelona are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona President Joan Laporta has held discussions with Mino Raiola in recent days over a possible transfer next summer.

The article mentions how the Italian super-agent expects an ‘auction’ for his client at the end of the season, with several top European clubs interested.

If Barcelona, however, are looking for his services, Raiola would try to persuade him to join them. The Spanish club’s financial situation might prevent them from offering Pogba as high a salary as their competitors, however.

Juventus are another interested party, along with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. Madrid have been keen admirers of Pogba and have wanted him for several years.

President Florentino Perez is fascinated at the thought of bringing him in for free next season along with Kylian Mbappe.

Pogba has a year left on his existing contract, and the club is reportedly working on a new deal.

United could have sold him this summer to gain some value, but they decided against it. The club has opted to run his contract down to the final year, risking the prospect of him leaving for free next season.

Pogba has been at his finest in the opening few games of the season. Registering seven assists in the four Premier League matches played, the Frenchman has been a delight to watch.

Mathias Pogba, Paul’s brother, commented the other day on the Spanish programme ‘El Chininguito’ that he still does not know which club the 28 year old will play for in the future.

Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias on contract situation to @elchiringuitotv: “Paul has not decided yet whether to stay or not next summer. It’s his decision – he’s feeling very good at Man United now, this season… then let’s see. Let’s see when will be time to decide” 🔴 #MUFC #Pogba pic.twitter.com/Of2DEDYxi1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2021

All he knows is that his brother will give everything for Man United while he is here.

Pogba is an integral part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team and will play a vital role in this campaign.