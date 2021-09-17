Cristiano Ronaldo gives shirt to steward after BSC Young Boys defeat

In years to come one BSC Young boys steward will have a particularly special story to tell about the Swiss club’s historic win over Manchester United.

Before the game even kicked off a female steward was struck by a wayward strike by United’s number seven, Cristiano Ronaldo, knocking her unconscious.

She received medical attention immediately with Ronaldo hopping the advertising boards to check she was okay.

And post-match the Portuguese legend found her and handed her his match worn shirt, with the security staff member looking very pleased.

Ronaldo gifted his shirt to the steward he hit with the ball during a warm-up before Tuesday’s Champions League game 📸 pic.twitter.com/TmEhaurk6Q — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 15, 2021

CR7 didn’t miss the target once the action kicked off, netting the opener after an exquisite pass from Bruno Fernandes sliced through the Young Boys defence.

Things didn’t go quite according to plan after that for the Red Devils however, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka seeing red in the 35th minute changing the tide of the Champions League opener.

The Swiss Super League club levelled the scores when Moumi Ngamaleu scored from close range after United had sat back.

And a 90+5-minute winner from Theoson Siebatcheu after a poor back pass from Jesse Lingard secured perhaps the biggest win in the club’s history.

In contrast to last year’s Champions League campaign where United started with wins over PSG and a 5-0 thumping of RB Leipzig, the club must rebound from a poor start.

Their next game in Europe sees last seasons Europa League final rivals Villarreal travel to Old Trafford, with that tough defeat on penalties still fresh in the memory.

If the club needed any more motivation this game is now a must win as two defeats from two Champions League games would be far from ideal for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.