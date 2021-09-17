Declan Rice: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees West Ham man as the missing piece in his Man United side

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly identified the missing piece in the Manchester United jigsaw.

According to Miguel Delaney (The Independent), it is the position of a defensive midfielder.

United have had a successful transfer window signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.

However, Solskjaer yet believes that a top-quality defensive midfielder would solve many issues in his side.

One of the names mentioned has been Declan Rice. The West Ham man has slowly developed into one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League.

He was one of the names in United’s list of possible targets this summer, but the club were put off by the Hammers’ £100 million price tag.

Moreover, the priority this time was always Sancho and Varane.

Delaney mentions how the last gasp signing of Ronaldo almost ended United’s pursuit for a holding midfielder.

“Solskjaer did ask questions about the budget in the days before Ronaldo’s signing, wondering whether a less well-known option was possible.” Delaney writes.

“When the move for Ronaldo looked like it was possible, the manager wasn’t exactly going to say no to a player he saw as improving their chances of victory. He still wants Rice, though.”

“Many people who know the 22-year-old are talking as if his move to Old Trafford is a near certainty to happen.”

“It has been a frequent topic of discussion in the England camp. Some of the United players have gently mocked Rice about it because they very much want him to come.”

“Transfers are rarely so easy, though, especially with these two clubs.”

In the five games played so far, United’s midfield woes have been clearly visible.

Fred looks out of form and Nemanja Matic is unable to play in midweek fixtures within a span of three days due to fitness concerns.

Solskjaer will need to find a way to compensate for his team’s weakness which will get even more exposed in matches against better opposition.