Dimitar Berbatov: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must manage forward options carefully

Former Manchester United favourite Dimitar Berbatov has highlighted the tough balancing act gaffer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces with his forward options.

Solskjaer has a wealth of world-class forwards at his disposal, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, and Mason Greenwood all battling it out for places.

The signing of Cristiano Ronaldo now means Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial will have to settle for fewer minutes.

But Berbatov believes Ole must manage this talented squad very carefully, speaking to Betfair he said:

“It will be interesting to see how Ole keeps the other players happy, he will have to decide how he uses the likes of Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial.

“This is when managing a talented squad becomes difficult because players will feel hard done by.

“Cavani is probably unhappy, he had a great first season at United and now he’s dropped down the pecking order and lost his number seven shirt. I hope Ole has had an honest conversation with Cavani about his plans for the team.

“As a player in this situation, you understand that the manager’s job is to pick the best team, but you always want to play and become unhappy when you’re left out.”

Despite enjoying a very successful debut season, Cavani’s gametime has always been questioned with the 34-year-old struggling to start regularly.

He will now likely be reduced to a bit-part role, which may suit his ageing legs but makes it difficult to build up form.

Martial’s loss of form last season will be a concern and now he is likely the third-choice striker, it will be even more difficult for him to return to his best.

While having too much quality is obviously a good problem to have, it brings with it its own challenges and Solskjaer must show the ability to use his squad effectively while keeping everyone happy; easier said than done.