Fred interview: Manchester United midfielder reveals his current training regime

Manchester United midfielder Fred has opened up about the areas of his game he is working on.

In an interview with the club’s official magazine Inside United, the Brazilian shared his current training regime.

One of the key criticisms of Fred has been his lack of composure in difficult situations and his wayward passing.

On numerous occasions, his misplaced passes have led to United conceding goals, costing them the match.

Solskjaer, however, has shown plenty of faith in the 28 year old and has persisted in deploying the double-pivot with him alongside Scott McTominay for majority of last season.

Though competent, both of them lack the quality required to facilitate build-up from the back. It results in the forwards being starved of service and fewer opportunities for United to score a goal.

Fred has taken his criticism on board and is working hard in training.

“I aim to improve and work a lot after training on my passing. Sometimes turning in the midfield, things more specific to my position.”

“As I’ve said before, my objective is to get the ball to the forwards, always to be ready to receive the ball from the centre-backs, receive a pass and have the right body position to control it and find a good pass.”

“I aim to improve in this area; this is the most important area to improve and develop in my position. I visualise this every day, so I look to improve on positioning on the pitch, an additional pass turns during a game, that’s what I look to work on every day.”

Fred believes United are making progress in the right direction and is looking forward to the season ahead.

“I want to continue doing great work here. As I’ve already said, this is the season for us to win trophies.”

“At my age, at this stage of my career, I aim to do my best, improve every day, and I’m sure that this is going to be a blessed season for us.”