Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood nominated for the Golden Boy award



Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been nominated for the Golden Boy award after an impressive start to the campaign.

The Englishman has had a good couple of months in front of the net, scoring six goals in the final 10 league games of last season and three times in the first four league games of this season.

Greenwood has also been a key part of Solskjaer’s rebuild regularly appearing since the 2019-20 season where he had a run of games and hit goalscoring form in the Europa League campaign.

The Golden Boy award is won by Europe’s brightest Under-21 talent during a calendar year.

Some of the big names to have won it include Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney.

Man United target Erling Haaland won it last time around after scoring 41 goals in 41 appearances.

Greenwood’s nomination comes after sensational form from the 19-year-old but also for his regular appearances for the squad despite his age.

His first goal of the season came again Leeds United in a 5-1 home win.

Greenwood helped United achieve the 1-1 draw vs. Southampton with a glorious effort that meant that a first away defeat in over a year was avoided.

He also went on to score the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win vs. Wolves.

The forward is only one of four players in the history of the Premier League to score 20 or more goals as a teenager.

Former red Rooney also achieved this stat in the Premier League and turned out to be a great player for club and country while Michael Owen also achieved the feat when he was at Liverpool before his move to the Red Devils.

Fans will be hoping this is only the beginning for Greenwood as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.

