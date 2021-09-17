Paul Pogba: Mino Raiola refuses to rule out a move to Juventus next summer

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has once again caused a stir among Manchester United fans.

In a recent interview with Corriere dello Sport, the superagent refused to quash rumours of the Frenchman joining his former club Juventus.

He stated: “Pogba’s contract expires next year. We will talk to Manchester and see. For sure, Turin has remained in his heart, and he cares a lot about these things.”

“The possibility of returning to Juventus is there, but it also depends on Juve.”

By contrast, David Ornstein recently reported that the Frenchman was happy at the club and could sign a new contract.

Amid the positivity, Raiola has once again sparked controversy and unrest among the club’s supporters.

Juventus signed Pogba on a free transfer in 2012. In Italy, Pogba developed into the world-class midfielder he is today. Alongside Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal, he helped to form the crux of the team.

After spending four seasons in Turin, Pogba returned to Manchester United for €100m in 2016.

The 28 year old was heavily linked to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but United decided to keep him for another year in a bid to challenge for the title this season.

Yesterday, The People’s Person covered an article by Spanish outlet Fichajes, talking about the Italian agent’s attempt to lure Barcelona to sign his client.

Pogba has impressed so far this season, registering seven assists in the first four games in the Premier League.

Whatever happens next summer, it will be another long transfer saga headed by Mino Raiola.