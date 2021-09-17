Teddy Sheringham: Manchester United will definitely be keen on Declan Rice

Former Manchester United man Teddy Sheringham has insisted there’s no doubt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be keen on West Ham star Declan Rice.

The English midfielder is certainly an exciting talent and has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for roughly two seasons.

United were said to be keen on investing in their engine room but instead spent their transfer budget on the exciting signings of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

West Ham were said, by some sections of the media, to have set a price tag of around £100m for Rice as they hoped to ward off interest.

In the end it worked as the Red Devils never truly chased his signature, with reports claiming they felt no top midfielder was ‘attainable’ this past summer.

According to Sport Bible, Sheringham said: “[He’s a player I see at a club like Manchester United] without a doubt. I thought Declan Rice was our outstanding player at Euro 2020.

“I was very disappointed when he got brought off in the final, it was the wrong decision. We couldn’t retain possession when it was tough against the Italians — and he was one player who did retain possession.

“He moved like a Rolls-Royce with the ball out of a problem and then found a pass after that. It’s invaluable to be able to do that and he showed what a top player he is. He’s a top player so he will be going somewhere quite soon.

“He’ll definitely be on Manchester United’s radar. He’s in the mould of Roy Keane and Michael Carrick, who were two top, top players, which you’ve got to have in midfield for Manchester United. So he’d easily fit in there.”

Rice is potentially the midfield signing the majority of Manchester United fans want to see and his expected partnership with Paul Pogba would definitely be thrilling.

However, unless he forces through a move from West Ham, it’s unlikely he will leave for cheaper than their sky-high price tag.

United may be more willing to break the bank next summer but until then it looks like fans will have to wait for their desired target.