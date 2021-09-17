Zinedine Zidane’s agent confirms he has no interest in managing Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under huge pressure after the controversial 2-1 defeat vs. Young Boys in the Champions League.

As with every controversial defeat, rumours start to spread around about the future of a manager as well as links with other managers who could take over from the job.

While it was a narrow defeat, the stats didn’t convey to us that it was, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal, United only managed two shots throughout the entire 90 minutes.

While the defeat was concerning, it does seem unlikely that Solskjaer will be removed from his post while he remains top of the league on goal difference.

One of the free agents on the market of managers is former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane who is a known talent for trophies and continued success.

The free agent has been linked with the club for a number of years and now could be his best opportunity if United do part ways with Solskjaer.

According to the Express, a move may not be on the cards after all, as he has shown no interest in managing a Premier League side.

His agent, Alain Migliaccio, confirmed this in 2018 when he was rumoured to be taking over Jose Mourinho after his sacking.

“I do not think that he will manage in England,” the Frenchman said.

“It is much less his style. I have discussed it with him, it does not really attract him.

“He has chosen to have a year out, he will not dive in again before that is over.”

Zidane’s agent confirms that a couple of years back there was no interest ahead of a potential move to the Premier League meaning it’s very unlikely that if an option opens up for him that he will take it.

Another manager who has been linked in recent days is Antonio Conte who remains to be a free agent as well.

Solskjaer is yet to hit the ground running trophy-wise with United but could have a perfect boost after a good summer signing Jadon Sancho, Ronaldo, and Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils next face West Ham United in the Premier League where the manager will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a miserable defeat.