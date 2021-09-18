Manchester United target Yves Bissouma believes he’s the best midfielder in the Premier League

Manchester United target Yves Bissouma has claimed he’s the best midfielder in the Premier League.

The Mali international has impressed season on season at Brighton, with last season’s exploits being his best to date.

Across 36 Premier League games last term the 25-year-old produced more tackles and interceptions than any other player (174).

He also produced more tackles, interceptions, clearances and passes than the standard bearer in his position, N’Golo Kante.

And when asked by former Brighton striker Glenn Murray who is the best player in his position in the Premier League, Bissouma said:

“I don’t want to be arrogant, but it’s me because in my head I am working to be the best.”

“So, I cannot say another name, I know in the Premier League there are so many good midfielders, but for me, it’s me because that gives me the confidence and the energy to work hard to show people I am here, and I am Bissouma.”

“I just want to be focused on football, to play in every game, every week to be good, to help my team win and the rest we will see.”

This confidence is a breath of fresh air for fans, as it makes a change from the usual media-savvy answers the modern game is crammed with.

United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all thought to be tracking the defensive midfielder with Brighton thought to want around £40 million for their prized asset.

Despite being happy on the South Coast with two years remaining on his current deal, all three clubs are weighing up a January move.

Whether Brighton are prepared to sell in January remains to be seen, as letting their best player go mid-way through the season could derail what looks on the surface to be a very positive campaign ahead.