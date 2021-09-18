Manchester United women impress on international duty

A number of international Reds were in action last night playing in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Four of United’s women were selected in the squad for the England Lionesses who faced North Macedonia.

United keeper Mary Earps played the full ninety minutes and kept a clean sheet in England’s dominant 8-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Ella Toone opened the scoring in the 12th minute and had plenty of time on the ball, setting up chances throughout the game.

Despite the scoreline, it was a hard fought game with challenges flying in and a number of cards being issued.

At the end of the game Toone remarked, “It was hard, they were man marking. I think if I would have gone to the toilet she would have come with me!”

Millie Turner, who the club confirmed had dislocated her knee cap in last weekend’s game against Leicester, watched her teammates from the stands.

New signing, Martha Thomas, who bagged her first goal for United last weekend, scored in Scotland’s 2-0 victory over Hungary whilst Kirsty Hanson also had an influence on their win.

In Wales’ 6-0 victory over Kazakhstan Hayley Ladd played the full 90 minutes whilst United academy player Carrie Jones came on as a second half substitution.

Meanwhile, Jackie Groenen was in action for the Netherlands who drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic.

The Lionesses will play again on Tuesday as they travel to Luxembourg.