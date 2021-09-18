Predicted XI vs West Ham: Anthony Martial to be recalled

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line again as Manchester United take on West Ham at the London Stadium tomorrow.

The Red Devils will be looking to restore confidence after a humiliating loss to Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is expected to keep his place tomorrow despite committing the rash tackle that resulted in a red card on Tuesday and which changed the course of the game.

However, Diogo Dalot has impressed Solskjaer over the summer and he may decide to give him some minutes to get him match fit in time for the Villareal game on Wednesday week.

Elsewhere in defence, Raphael Varane will surely return in place of Victor Lindelof alongside Harry Maguire and with Alex Telles still injured and Dean Henderson not quite ready, Luke Shaw and David de Gea will be pressed into action again.

The in-form Mason Greenwood was rested on Tuesday so is almost certain to start on the right and Bruno Fernandes is more likely to be rested in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, also against West Ham.

Edinson Cavani is not yet ready to return – Solskjaer says he has a chance for that Wednesday game – and Scott McTominay is probably not quite ready either, although the manager prizes him greatly and could push him back into the team quickly once fit.

Donny van de Beek impressed many fans in his start on Tuesday but was surrendered at half-time for the formation change so once again, it seems as if Solskjaer was not as captivated as the casual onlooker. He is therefore likely to drop back down to the bench.

With Marcus Rashford also still absent, this leaves Fred, Paul Pogba, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard scrapping it out for the two midfield berths and left wing spot.

Sancho has struggled to make an impact following his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund so Martial might be given the nod on the left wing.

This would leave a choice between Matic, Fred and Pogba in the DM roles.

Comments at the pre-match presser from Solskjaer suggested that he llikes box-to-box midfielders rather than specialists in a particular role, which could be a hint that he will select Fred over Matic, with the in-form Pogba almost certain to take up the other berth.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for the game: