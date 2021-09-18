UFC star Paddy Pimblett doesn’t believe Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is world class

New UFC star Paddy Pimblett has had some interesting things to say about a number of Manchester United first team regulars.

The outspoken scouser burst onto the scene earlier this month with a first round TKO on his UFC debut against Luigi Vendramini, earmarking himself as a future star.

However, in this interview with the BBC it wasn’t his fellow lightweights he was calling out, but United’s number 18 Bruno Fernandes.

Asked if there was any Premier League players he’d like to share the octagon with, the 26 year old said:

“I’d probably pick one for each team, but I reckon just because he’s so overrated, Bruno Fernandes.”

“No he’s not world-class – I don’t think anyone in that United team is world-class apart from Cristiano Ronaldo.”

“Paul Pogba is not world-class,” he added.

“He can’t play well for two games and then bad for three and be called world-class. If he was consistent, he’d be world-class all day.”

If consistency is the key to being world class, it is hard to argue against Bruno’s form since moving to England, with 44 goals and 26 assists in 85 games.

Being a Liverpool fan there may be an element of bias in those takes, but he also holds some controversial opinions on his own club.

Namely that current captain Jordan Henderson is a better captain than Reds legend Steven Gerrard, despite originally labelling him ‘Jordan horrendous-on’.

Pimblett isn’t shy about his own abilities, and claims his ultimate goal is a bout with Conor McGregor at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium.