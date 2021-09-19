Cristiano Ronaldo silences critics with incredible start to Premier League season

Cristiano Ronaldo scored again today as Manchester United came from behind to beat West Ham at the London Stadium.

The Portuguese legend could also count himself unlucky not to win at least one penalty after some controversial decisions by referee Martin Atkinson that were inexplicably not referred to the VAR.

Many pundits and journalists have questioned the wisdom of bringing the 36-year-old back into the fold but so far this season he has more than vindicated the faith that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the board have placed in him.

Ronaldo has played every single minute of his first two Premier League games back in a United shirt.

In that time, he has scored three goals – two on his debut against Newcastle and one today against West Ham – from an expected goals ratio of 3.24.

He has also taken 107 total touches, had 21 touches inside the box and taken 13 shots – 12 of which were from inside the box.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the Premier League this season: 180 minutes played

107 total touches

21 touches inside the box

13 shots [12 inside the box]

3.24 expected goals

3 goals Outstanding. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/eMeEEgiACn — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 19, 2021

Moreover, any questions about whether the star’s arrival might have affected team unity were answered at full time today when the whole side celebrated David de Gea’s penalty save together as if they had just won the league.

The Red Devils’ unbeaten run away from home in the Premier League also continued despite having to come from behind again.

The run now stands at 29 games, a remarkable achievement.

The form of Mason Greenwood, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes also suggests that the team are benefitting from the maestro’s presence.

Ronaldo is expected to be rested for United’s Carabao Cup match against the Hammers on Wednesday with next Saturday’s tricky Premier League tie against Aston Villa in mind.