Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United stat shows remarkable impact

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be feeling pleased with his side after securing a 2-1 win over West Ham but he will also be getting a sense of Deja Vu.

The legendary Norwegian watched on in horror as his players conceded first, with Raphael Varane unfortunate in his own goal.

The supremely talented Frenchman was attempting to stop a bullet of a shot but it instead deflected horribly past David de Gea.

Luckily it didn’t take too long for Cristiano Ronaldo to net the equaliser but United had to be patient before they could get a winner.

It was former West Ham man Jesse Lingard who delightfully scored a beautiful effort in the final few moments of the match to help his side grab all three points.

Man Utd have won more points from losing positions than any other team both since OGS’ appointment [52] and since the start of last season [35]. Since the start of 20/21, they’ve won 15 more than any other side. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZfAD05nFNM — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 19, 2021

The stunning statistic above shows Manchester United’s win over West Ham wasn’t lucky and that they’ve made it a habit to ensure opponents never truly feel at ease against them even if they’ve scored first.

Sir Alex Ferguson helped the club build a reputation as the comeback kings of the nation and it’s safe to say Solskjaer has continued that tradition.

Although it shows real strength in character to consistently recover lost points, some fans will feel it’s not something sustainable that can be done over a long period of time.

Supporters would breathe far easier if United didn’t consistently go behind in games, with complacency perhaps the cause for it all.

If complacency is the reason behind conceding first then that is an equally worrying trait that Solskjaer has to stamp out of his side.

Nonetheless, right now fans will just be happy to have grabbed a crucial win as the Red Devils bid to put together a title challenge.