Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Rio Ferdinand’s Cristiano Ronaldo comments

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to comments made by a club legend about Cristiano Ronaldo’s influence from the touchline.

United lost their first Champions League group F game away to Young Boys in Switzerland on Tuesday night.

Following the game, former United captain Rio Ferdinand questioned the effects that Cristiano ‘barking instructions’ at his teammates in Bern after being substituted could have on the side and, by implication, on Solskjaer’s authority.

The manager was asked at the pre-match press conference ahead of today’s trip to West Ham what his thoughts were on Ferdinand’s comments.

‘Rio, sometimes he comments on things he doesn’t really know,’ Solskjaer said.

‘It should have been a yellow card for the boy when he brought down Nemanja [Matic]. Both Bruno and Cristiano, as competitive as they are, suddenly I had them on my shoulder.

‘They were there for a brief spell and shouted to the referee.

‘That was just in the aggravation of getting a few bad decisions against us, or them.

‘But Cristiano sat down, Bruno sat down. We know there’s only one man allowed in that technical area, it’s either me or Carras [Michael Carrick] or Mick [Phelan] or Kieran [McKenna].

‘That was just a spur of the moment, he should have been sent off, the number 35 Martins [Pereira].

‘So I don’t have any problem with them showing some passion and then going back down. It’s not like he was coaching his players. No.’

Ronaldo is expected to start his third successive game for United today at the London stadium. Kick off is at 2pm.