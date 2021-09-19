Player ratings: West Ham United 1-2 Man United – Justice done

Manchester United overcame a stubborn West Ham side and a bunch of inexplicable refereeing decisions to win 2-1 in London today. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 8 – First penalty save since 2016 for De Gea, let’s hope they’re like London buses now and three or four come along at once.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 6 – Better today, at least in the first half. Some concentration lapses creeping back in the second, though.

Raphael Varane 7 – Defended well, just one wayward pass but otherwise a decent performance.

Harry Maguire 3 – Poor, poor again from Harry. Lucky not to be punished for losing possession in the box in the first half, caught out of position and left for dead too often and passing woeful.

Luke Shaw 7 – Worked hard and took some good corners.

Fred 3 – Fred‘s workrate can never be questioned but he is just not good enough to be in the starting XI on this form. Beaten for pace, unable to protect his defence and offering nothing in attack.

Scott McTominay 4 – Rushed back by Solskjaer – why? Declan Rice showed again today that he is much better than Fred and Scott put together.

Mason Greenwood 7.5 – Playing alongside one of the three best advanced players in the world in Ronaldo, Fernandes and Pogba, Greenwood did not look out of place. With some better service, his intelligent runs could have caused more problems for the Hammers’ defence.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Excellent creative performance from Bruno. Dropped back into a number eight role a few times and it paid dividends.

Paul Pogba 7.5 – Classy and industrious, a good performance from Pogs.

Cristiano Ronaldo 8.5 – Another goal and should have had two, arguably three stonewall penalties. Can’t ask for much more from your centre forward.

Substitutes

Jesse Lingard 8 – What a goal to win the game for United. Atoned for his error in midweek, and against the right team too. Well done Jesse.

Jadon Sancho 6 – Did not manage to create much in the time he had.

Nemanja Matic 6 -Did not make much of an impact.