Scott McTominay in Man United’s matchday squad to face West Ham United

There could be a surprise inclusion in the Manchester United starting XI today as a familiar face has joined the travelling party for the trip to London to face West Ham.

The MEN reports that Scott McTominay is included in the squad heading for the capital, raising hopes that he could take part in the game.

Having not travelled to Bern in midweek for the ill-fated Champions League fixture against Young Boys, it was expected that McTominay would not yet be fit enough to play the Hammers.

However, it would not be the first time that United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought ‘McSauce’ back into the side sooner than anticipated.

The Scotsman is considered vitally important to the side by the manager.

The midfield has come under immense scrutiny this season and his absence has left the Red Devils threadbare, with an out-of-form Fred, aging Nemanja Matic, unfancied Donny van de Beek and more attack-minded Paul Pogba being rotated.

While Solskjaer has been rumoured to be keen on playing a more attacking 4-3-3 formation this term, he has not done so in United’s five games so far and could be tempted to revert to his tried and tested ‘McFred’ double midfield pivot as soon as he can to steady the ship.

Fred has started the season in patchy form and has clearly missed playing alongside the academy graduate.

However, with more competition for attacking places, reinstating McFred will mean sacrificing a more attacking player, with Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood or Jadon Sancho the most likely to be benched.

Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani are also edging closer to fitness, with the latter expected to rejoin the squad for full training on Monday.

With Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial also champing at the bit for first team opportunities, Solskjaer has his work cut out to find a balanced formation and keep all his stars match fit and happy at the same time.

Kick off at the London stadium is at 2pm.