Three things we learnt from Manchester United’s 2-1 win over West Ham

Manchester United made it four wins from five as they beat West Ham 2-1 at the London Stadium in a tough Premier League clash.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and a late Jesse Lingard thunderbolt looked to have cancelled out Said Benrahma’s deflected opener.

But an outstretched arm from Luke Shaw looked to have given the Hammers a chance of a point, with club legend Mark Noble coming on to take the subsequent penalty.

However, David De Gea pulled off a superb save from the spot, securing United the three points after a largely positive performance.

Here’s three things we learnt from today’s game:

Bruno X CR7

After assisting his goal in the midweek Champions League tie with Young Boys, Bruno Fernandes was instrumental in United’s first goal, linking up very well with Ronaldo again.

Bruno found his Portuguese compatriot with an exquisite ball, with CR7 finishing at the second time of asking.

Creating him another chance in the early stages of the second half that the 36-year-old should have really done better with, the link up between the two must have United fans salivating with the goals it will inevitably bring.

Reports suggest the signing of Ronaldo has inspired Bruno to extend his Old Trafford tenure, United fans can expect the goals and assists to keep flooding in from their Portuguese Magnificos.

Positive reaction after going behind

The game at the London Stadium followed a familiar pattern for the Red Devils as they secured the three points after initially going behind.

Last term United broke the record for most wins from losing positions, winning ten games after going a goal behind.

In the process they accrued 31 points, significantly more than any other side, while also having the best second half record in the league (scoring 41 conceding 15).

Most points gained from losing positions in the Premier League this season: 31 — Manchester United

20 — Leicester City Man Utd have won more points from behind than the league’s bottom three clubs have won in total. 😅 pic.twitter.com/gp7SbQO7oz — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 10, 2021

The continuation of this resilience is encouraging to see but it should also be noted that it shouldn’t take going a goal behind for United to switch on.

David De Gea back to best

Dean Henderson’s untimely battle with Covid-19 paved the way for David De Gea to assume the number one spot for the start of the season, and it seems the Spaniard has come back with a point to prove.

De Gea endured a particularly difficult end to the season, failing to make any saves in the Europa League final shootout and then missing the decisive penalty against Villareal.

So far this campaign the 30-year-old looks back to his best, pulling off world class saves, distributing with more conviction and commanding his defence with more authority.

His match winning penalty save against West Ham was his first such save for club or country in five years, a run that has seen 40 straight penalties conceded.

Henderson’s presence seems to have had a similar effect as Alex Telles’ arrival had on Luke Shaw and De Gea in this form is still one of the best goalkeepers in world football.