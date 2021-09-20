Donny Van de Beek: Inter Milan not willing to match Manchester United’s asking price for the Dutchman

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek has reportedly gathered interest from Inter Milan.

However, L’Interista claims that Inter are unwilling to meet United’s demands over the transfer fee.

The report states: “Donny Van de Beek is a player they like, but at the moment, the high cost is blocking all trade.”

“The rumours are that possible interest from the Nerazzurri have been denied. The requests of Manchester United currently do not fall within the parameters of the club.”

Van de Beek has only started one out of United’s six games so far. In that same game against BSC Young Boys, the 24 year old was taken off at half-time.

The Dutchman has been on the bench in all Premier League fixtures, getting limited minutes against Newcastle United.

When asked about Van de Beek’s position, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stated: “He can play as a one or as a two in midfield.”

“Of course, we’ve looked at ways of getting one of the two to go forward. That’s something that Scott [McTominay] is very good at, Paul [Pogba] is good at, and Donny is good at, but it’s not as easy as that as it depends on who you’ve got in front of you.”

Man Utd legend Paul Ince recently claimed that the 24 year old has ‘no chance’ of staying at United.

He went on to say: “It’s always tough when you don’t play to come and make an impression on your first start and to sub him off at half-time… what does it say to us, what does it say to the fans?”

Van de Beek is an intelligent footballer and has the potential to be one of the finest midfielders in Europe.

If Solskjaer can find a way to integrate him into the side, the Dutchman can be a valuable player for the club this campaign.