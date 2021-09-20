Gary Neville: Manchester United are the odd bunch in title race

Manchester United great Gary Neville has explained how he views his former side and the way he feels they could win the title.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men have, on paper, started the season well, winning four matches and drawing one in the opening stages of the season.

United are expected to put in a decent challenge this campaign, particularly after enjoying a successful summer transfer window.

Solskjaer managed to convince the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane to join his ambitious project, with fans excited to see how they all perform.

The Red Devils have many doubters at the time being and it will be interesting to see whether they will be able to silence their critics.

According to Sky Sports, Neville said: “Manchester United were fortunate in the end but this is what they are – ‘the odd bunch’ that play in moments during games.

“United’s team performance was nothing like what we saw from Chelsea and that’s why I’ve been saying that the best team will win the league.

“If Manchester United go on and win this league, it’ll be through momentum and it’ll be through moments and it’ll be through having so many wonderful players in forward positions.

“But with Chelsea, the champions of Europe, they’re a better team when you watch them. Our eyes don’t lie.”

As Neville hints, Chelsea certainly seem unbeatable at the minute but Solskjaer will probably fancy his chances against Thomas Tuchel, having bested him previously.

Manchester United’s squad depth has definitely improved but it could be argued that a balance has yet to be struck, particularly in midfield as there are such various options.

Solskjaer will once again have to be resourceful if he hopes to lead his team to silverware. After all, his job is on the line otherwise.