Jesse Lingard set to play on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup tie vs West Ham United



Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has been in form lately and is about to get his first start of the season in the Carabao Cup tie vs. West Ham United.

Scoring two goals already this season upon his return from his loan spell with the Hammers, Lingard looks like his old self once again and is breaking into the first team earning regular appearances.

One of his goals came vs. Newcastle in a 4-1 win in the closing seconds of the match whereas his latest goal vs. West Ham was the winner in a mouth-watering victory.

The Englishman’s goal means United remain level on points with the clubs occupying the first and second spot in the league, Liverpool and Chelsea.

According to The Mirror, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that the 28-year-old midfielder will play on Wednesday night.

“He’ll play on Wednesday as I’ll make a few changes,” Solskjaer said.

Lingard, who has a contract that expires at this end of the season will have to do a lot of fighting to gain his position back in the main starting lineup.

However, talks for a new contract have reportedly been going on behind the scenes with no news yet on whether Lingard will be staying or not.

“Jesse was quite clear he wants to fight for his place and be part of a Man United team that is going places,” the manager enthused.

“I can’t speak for Jesse now but he’s really contributing.”

In recent seasons, cup competitions have been used to rest key players as United compete in the Premier League and the Champions League, so it might not represent the biggest achievement for the player.

However, he will have his chance to prove to the boss why he deserves a new contract before the end of the season.

United fans will be hoping to see more contributions from Lingard this term and will hope that he will stay on for more seasons to come if he continues his good form.

