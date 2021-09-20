Loan Watch: Weekend round up – Keepers and Defenders

After a weekend of action-packed football, we take a look at how it went for all of Manchester United’s players out on loan, starting with the keepers and defenders.

Ethan Laird

Played the full 90 and picked up an assist as Swansea City drew 3-3 with Luton Town.

WalesOnline player rating: “8 [highest in team] – Didn’t see enough of the ball in the first half, and, in fairness to the Manchester United loan man, he looked decent when he did get in possession. Terrorised Luton after the restart. Such a fine display.”

Ethan Laird’s game by numbers vs Luton Town: 17 attempted passes

11 successful passes

9 attempted crosses

6 ground duels contested

5 ground duels won

5 chances created

3 successful crosses

2 attempted take-ons

2 successful take-ons

2 fouls won

1 assist Encouraging. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/fYtPHd8Zsz — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) September 18, 2021

Whoscored.com rating: 7.79/10 (highest in team, team average 6.59)

Season totals: 5(2) appearances, 494 minutes, 1 goal, 1 assist

Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe played the full 90 as Aston Villa came out 3:0 victors at home to Everton.

BirminghamLive player rating: “7 – Slotted in once more in the middle of Villa’s new-look back three and contained Salomon Rondon pretty well. Tuanzebe coasted in truth and found it a breeze out there. An easy night’s work.”

Whoscored.com rating: 6.9/10 (team average 7.13)

Stats: 52 touches, 1 blocked shot, 89.1% passing accuracy, 4 aerials won

Season totals: 4(1) appearances, 362 minutes

Brandon Williams

Played the full 90 as Norwich lost 1-3 at home to Watford.

NorfolkLive player rating: “Was caught out a few times with balls in behind, particularly in the second half when Josh King was played through to tee up Sarr for Watford’s second. 6”

Whoscored.com rating: 5.80/10 (team average 6.52)

Stats: 2 interceptions, 1 tackle

Season totals: 4 appearances, 346 minutes

Di’Shon Bernard

Bernard played the full 90 as Hull City lost 1-3 at home to Sheffield United.

HullLive player rating: “Lost Sharp for the opener and it was a theme of the afternoon, struggling to keep his man from set-plays. 5/10”

Whoscored.com rating: 5.96/10 (team average 6.21)

Stats: 1 tackle, 3 clearances, 1 blocked shot, 2 aerials won

Season totals: 6 appearances, 540 minutes

Reece Devine

Devine was an unused substitute as St. Johnstone won 0-1 away to Aberdeen.

Season totals: 5(2) appearances, 439 minutes

Will Fish

Was not in the matchday squad as Stockport County lost 3-0 away to Halifax Town.

Season totals: 1(1) appearances, 84 minutes

Nathan Bishop

Bishop continues to hold the number one spot at Mansfield as they drew 1-1 at home with Rochdale.

Whoscored.com rating: 6.66/10 (team average 6.69)

Stats: 2 saves, 2 claims

Season totals: 9 appearances, 810 minutes, 17 goals conceded

Watch out for our article on Midfielders and attackers, available from 12 noon Monday here.