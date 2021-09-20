Loan Watch: Weekend round up – Midfielders and Attackers

Having reviewed the performances of our keepers and defenders out on loan, we now take a look upfield, to the midfielders and attackers.

Tahith Chong

Chong played the full 90 as Birmingham City lost 3-0 away to Peterborough.

BirminghamLive player rating: “6 – Another game where Chong was the outstanding player in Blues’ ranks. It wasn’t the game for Chong to claim assists and goals however, because his team-mates weren’t on the same wave length at times. Chong will continue to impress as you’d expect a highly rated youngster from Manchester United would, but if the Blues are to get the most out of the Dutchman then they must play to his strengths.”

Whoscored.com rating: 6.23/10 (team average 6.04)

Stats: 45 touches, 2 key passes, 4 fouls won

Season totals: 7 appearances, 576 minutes, 2 assists

Ethan Galbraith

Played the full 90 as Doncaster Rovers got their first win of the season, 1-0 at home to Morecambe FC.

📊 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 to Ethan Galbraith who has been voted fans' man of the match in a closely fought contest with Pontus Dahlberg. 🕵️ 𝘞𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶 @ManUtd 𝘢𝘯𝘥 @WatfordFC 𝘧𝘢𝘯𝘴! #DRFC https://t.co/zYvxeSIPkg — Doncaster Rovers FC (@drfc_official) September 19, 2021

Doncasterfreepress.co.uk player rating: “6 – Kept the ball very well and tried to get Rovers on the front foot. A lively presence in midfield.”

Whoscored.com rating: 6.63/10 (team average 6.82)

Stats: 50 touches, 81.6% passing accuracy, 2 interceptions, 1 shot on target

Season totals: 6 appearances, 520 minutes

James Garner

Played the full 90 as Nottingham Forest won their first match of the season 0-2 away to Huddersfield.

NottinghamshireLive player rating: “Slow start to the season swiftly forgotten for the Manchester United loanee. Saw plenty of the ball, particularly in the first half when the Reds pressed high. Just picked up a soft booking. Rating: 7/10”

Whoscored.com rating: 6.76/10 (team average 6.84)

Stats: 55 touches, 2 key passes, 1 tackle

Season totals: 5 appearances, 410 minutes

Andreas Pereira

Played 93 minutes for Flamengo before being subbed off in injury time in a 0-1 loss against Gremio.

Whoscored.com rating: 6.77/10 (team average 6.39)

Stats: 90 touches, 1 key pass, 3 dribbles, 3 fouls won,

Season totals: 3(1) appearances, 263 minutes, 1 goal

Dylan Levitt

Was subbed in at half-time for Dundee United, playing 45 minutes in a 1-0 victory over rivals Dundee FC.

Whoscored.com rating: 6.51/10 (team average 6.94)

Stats: 49 touches, 1 key pass, 1 shot on target

Season totals: 3(2) appearances, 322 minutes

Facundo Pellistri

Pellistri appeared off the bench for 45 minutes as Alaves lost to CA Osasuna 0-2 at home.

Whoscored.com rating: 5.96/10 (team average 6.30)

Stats: 18 touches, 1 key pass

Season totals: 1(3) appearances, 140 minutes

D’Mani Mellor

Was an unused sub as Salford City lost 2-0 away to Tranmere Rovers.

Season totals: 1(1) appearances, 74 minutes