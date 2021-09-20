Manchester United are in pole position for Jude Bellingham after Carrington tour last year



Manchester United are targeting midfielder Jude Bellingham ahead of the next summer transfer window and could be in pole position to secure the player next year.

This isn’t the first time that the club have been reported to be looking into a potential move for the sensational midfielder as they did the same before his move to Borussia Dortmund.

The Red Devils were said to be the leading targets back then as well after a small tour around Carrington and a meet up with Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, the player ultimately decided that moving to a different country would help develop his style.

According to The Sun, the Three Lions midfielder is also being monitored by other Premier League clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City.

After securing a £25m move to the German club in 2020, he has grown from strength to strength, breaking records in the Champions League and putting on a delightful performance in recent days starring in the 2-1 victory over Besiktas.

According to the outlet, a source has spoken about what United have been doing over the previous years and what they might do over the next 12 months in regard to wooing the youngster.

“United may have lost out last year when he moved to Germany, but the groundwork they put in has made a lasting impression on Jude and his family,’ the source is quoted as saying.

“They were really impressed with the effort United made and the respect they were shown by everyone at the club.

“Meeting Sir Alex Ferguson was the icing on the cake.

“Ultimately as Jude has made clear since, he decided to move to the club where he could see he would play games straight away and gain top-level experience week in, week out.

“United couldn’t offer that, but his memories from that day and the interactions he had with the club are extremely fond ones. United did everything right so maybe in the future that will work in their favour.”

This means that United have that advantage over the other clubs that are wanting to secure Bellingham next summer after the little experience he had of the club last year.

Whatever the club did that day is something that the Englishman has cherished and may be a key reason for him to choose Old Trafford if he wants a transfer away from Dortmund.

United fans will now patiently wait to see what the season holds for the player but also what it may hold for the current selection of midfielders at United.

Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard both have contracts expiring at the end of the season and their futures could play a huge part in whether United bid to secure the young sensational midfielder next season.

