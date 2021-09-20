Paul Pogba: Juventus pull away from Manchester United star

Manchester United star Paul Pogba may reportedly be forced to stay at the club after former side Juventus distanced themselves from rumours over a potential purchase.

The Italian giants are attempting to reinvigorate themselves having finally lost their dominance over their division last season when Inter Milan celebrated being champions instead.

Juventus opted to bring back Max Allegri in the hopes of restoring their claim to the throne, given how he helped his side win multiple titles the last time he was in charge.

Pogba has long been linked with a return to the Serie A side and the situation there seemed to suggest it was the perfect time to do so.

After all, Allegri brought out the best from the supremely talented Frenchman and he would be available for free next summer.

According to the Mirror, Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubin said: “On the market we will look for players like Haaland before the final maturity.

“Any investment will go in the direction of a young profile. I plan to bet on another type of player.”

It seems Juventus, smartly, have decided to aim for a younger profile of potential purchases in their bid to start a new era of dominance.

A new generation may be exactly what the Old Lady needs as their power has waned of late, much to fans’ horror.

Pogba appears to be happy at Old Trafford and is said to be pleased with the business done over the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed to convince the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane to join his ambitious project.

However, Pogba has yet to commit his future to the club and that has led to plenty of speculation once more.