Phil Jones opens up on Manchester United injury nightmare that has seen him ‘go through hell and back’

Phil Jones has opened up on the injury nightmare that has kept him out of Manchester United first team action for 20 months.

Jones last played in an FA Cup tie in January 2020, scoring the fourth goal in a 6-1 hammering of then League One side Tranmere Rovers.

The 29-year-old was side-lined with a persistent knee problem that required surgery, only recently returning to training and taking part in a number of behind closed doors games.

“I’ve been through hell and back over the last couple of years.” he told Manchester United’s club website.

“I struggled with my knee a little bit and there came a point after lockdown where I thought enough was enough.”

“Thankfully, I see the light at the end of the tunnel now and I’ve been back training, played a few behind-closed-doors games and I’m feeling really good at the minute.”

Thankfully over his injury hell, Jones opened up on just how tough it’s been:

“I think as a footballer, as a person, as a human being, that’s the lowest I probably ever felt in my life.”

“You try and get a balance between football and family life, but it was so difficult going home and trying to look after the kids. You’re there, but you’re not there, you’re not present.”

Jones still has two years left on his current deal and his £100,000 a week wages coupled with his concerning injury record means he’s likely to be staying at Old Trafford for the foreseeable future.

The prospect of game time for the England international seems slim, with the summer arrival of Raphael Varane pushing him further down the pecking order.

Now into his eleventh season having racked up 224 appearances, Jones may not go down as an Old Trafford legend, but at the very least it would be nice to see the once highly rated prospect happy and enjoying his football again.