Rio Ferdinand: Former Manchester United man sends message of love to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United great Rio Ferdinand has insisted he has nothing but love for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he attempted to cool the lighthearted ‘war of words’ between the two.

The legendary Norwegian has come under some criticism this season despite winning four out of six of the matches played so far.

United beat Leeds United, Wolves, Newcastle, and most recently West Ham but were held by a stubborn Southampton side and fell to an ambitious Young Boys team in the Champions League.

The case being made against Solskjaer is that he is delivering results for the time being but that the performances have been far from ideal and borderline lucky.

Ferdinand has often leapt in defence of his former teammate but perhaps some careless words have been said and so he’s attempted to clear the air.

According to Talk Sport, Ferdinand kicked things off by saying: “If I’m the manager, I’ve got to be honest, I’m telling him [Ronaldo] to sit down.”

The former defender was discussing how Ronaldo had appeared on the touchline seemingly yelling, with some fans suggesting he was demeaning Solskjaer’s authority in the technical area.

According to Talk Sport, Solskjaer hit back and said: “Rio again, you know, sometimes he comments on things he doesn’t really know.

“It should have been a yellow card for the boy when he brought down Nemanja [Matic].

“Both Bruno and Cristiano, as competitive as they are, suddenly I had them on my shoulder.

“They were there for a brief spell and shouted to the referee.

“That was the aggravation of getting a few bad decisions against us. But then Cristiano sat down, Bruno sat down.

“We know that there is only one man allowed in that technical area and that’s either me or Carras (Michael Carrick) or Mick (Phelan) or Kieran (McKenna) who is up there.”

Not too much can be read into what happened as Solskjaer always had to ensure his authority wasn’t being questioned and it’s unlikely either he or Ferdinand are actually upset over what was said.