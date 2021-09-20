Ruben Dias gives his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United

Manchester City centre back Ruben Dias has given his thoughts on the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford.

In an interview with Sport TV (via a Bola), the Portuguese spoke about how Ronaldo would improve Manchester United as a team.

He stated: “Cristiano, year after year, continues to be at a high level. When people expected that, after the time he spent at Juventus, he came good again.”

The duo shared the same dressing room in the European Championship 2020 for Portugal.

The 24 year old joined Man City last season after United reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign him.

He won the Premier League Player Of The Season award and propelled Pep Guardiola’s side to their fifth league title.

Dias mentioned: “Cristiano’s returned to one of the most competitive leagues in the world and to one of the most ambitious clubs. It’s a big step for him.”

“We will not be predicting the future, but obviously United have been strengthened and have become an even stronger contender.”

Ronaldo has continued where he left off at United. The 36 year old has scored in all three games played and looks hungry for more.

The Portuguese’s arrival has given a boost to the entire squad. Man United now have someone to bank upon in crucial moments.

However, the key for Solskjaer will be to manage Ronaldo’s workload effectively to avoid any injuries.