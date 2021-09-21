Anthony Elanga and Alex Telles in squad to face West Ham United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he will make changes to his Manchester United side as they face West Ham for the second time in four days tomorrow.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the manager said there were no new injury concerns, but that he would rotate nonetheless.

‘We lost nobody on Sunday so it’s the same squad or same pool of players to choose from,’ Solskjaer said.

‘We know it’s early on in the season and some players need minutes to get their proper fitness up so I will make a few changes.’

The manager confirmed that academy star Anthony Elanga would get another chance to impress.

‘Anthony was terrific in pre-season – his attitude, his enthusiasm, his directness. I love to see players like this,’ he said.

‘He was disappointed not to travel down to West Ham but he scored for the Under 23s and now he’s ready. He’ll be involved in the squad.’

There was also a surprise in store as Solskjaer confirmed that Alex Telles was included in the squad, having said last week that he was still ‘a few weeks away’.

‘Alex has worked well and will be in the squad as well,’ he said.

Telles himself was quoted today as saying he is ready for the challenge.

‘I feel good. Things happen in football. I wasn’t very happy about that [the injury] but I took advantage of the situation by working harder,’ he said.

‘I feel better than before, I feel better prepared and stronger, physically and mentally. I’m much better and I’m thrilled to be back.

‘Whenever I get the chance to play, I’ll give everything for United to win the lot.’

The Carabao Cup tie takes place at Old Trafford at 7.45pm tomorrow.