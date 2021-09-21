Diogo Dalot: AS Roma are interested in signing Manchester United right back

AS Roma are reportedly considering the prospect of signing Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot.

After suffering his first defeat as Roma manager against Verona, Jose Mourinho is looking to strengthen his right-back options.

Mourinho wants to look beyond Rick Karsdorp and may urge the club to pursue Dalot as an alternative in January, claims CalcioMercato.

The 22 year old was signed by Mourinho during his tenure at Man United. The Special One labelled him as the best right-back in Europe in his age group.

Dalot, however, has not been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first choice at right-back.

The Portuguese spent last season on loan at AC Milan. Making 33 appearances for the Rossoneri, he scored two goals and registered three assists.

Dalot’s solid performances for the Serie A club earned him a call up to the national side for the European Championship.

Despite not being Solskjaer’s preferred option, the 22 year old is likely to stay at the club.

With the departure of Brandon Williams on loan to Norwich City, United have no natural right-back apart from Wan Bissaka.

The Englishman has not started the season particularly well, forcing United to focus most of their attacks down the left.

Moreover, his careless red card against BSC Young Boys in the Champions League means that Dalot now has a great chance to prove himself on the European stage.

He can stamp his authority on this side and force Solskjaer into starting him regularly.